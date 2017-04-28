St. Paul Park Police reports for April 28

Three small cement angels were reported stolen from a residence in the 600 block of Hastings Avenue March 7. Loss: $260

Suspicious activity

A resident in the 1200 block of Fifth Street told police two men came to her garage sale March 7 but seemed to be more concerned with the money box than sale items.

A resident in the 800 block of Third Street reported a man was looking in her front windows and door March 7 then proceeded across the street and walked around another residence.

A resident in the 1400 block of Gary Drive told police his trail camera captured a photo of a man in his backyard about 11 p.m. March 4. Nothing was reported taken.

A resident in the 1300 block of Sixth Street told police April 10 they found numerous small ziplock baggies in his grass. They were approximately 1 inch by 1 inch with an image of a round bomb with a fuse and the words "stay high" printed in red ink. He also reported seeing people smoking a pipe in a pick-up truck across from his home.

Domestic assault

An 18-year-old Grey Cloud Island Township man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call March 4 after police were called to deal with an out-of-control male in the 5900 block of Pioneer Road in Grey Cloud Island Township.

St. Paul Park Police were called to assist Cottage Grove Police April 14 on report of domestic assault in the 10000 block of Grey Cloud Trail. No charges were filed.

Threatening text messages

A resident in the 1500 block of 13th Avenue told police he had received two threatening messages on his cell phone March 3. Police documented the incidents.

False report of a crime

A 24-year-old Plainview, Minn., man told police he was carjacked and forced into the trunk of his car in Kasson, Minn., March 6. The man said he managed to escape near the SuperAmerica in St. Paul Park where he spoke with police. The man eventually admitted he fabricated the entire story and was cited for falsely reporting a crime, driving after revocation and false emergency communication.

Trespassing

A 37-year-old St. Paul Park woman and her 18-year-old son were warned April 11 they would be issued citations for trespassing if found again at a residence on 11th Avenue West.

Careless driving

A 22-year-old Cottage Grove man was issued a citation for careless driving April 12 after police observed his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 61. He nearly collided with two other vehicles and passed a number of vehicles on the shoulder of the highway.

Unwanted male

A resident in the 1200 block of Portland Avenue asked police April 13 to escort her live-in boyfriend out of the home. She said they had argued and she wanted him to leave. Police spoke with the boyfriend, then transported him to the Red Rock Motel in Newport where he got a room for the evening.

Weapon

Police found an old damaged starter pistol on Summit Avenue just west of the exit from northbound Highway 61 April 15. There was no serial number.