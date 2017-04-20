The complaint alleges Jones shot Masterjohn in the chest at short range in the early morning hours of April 18 inside Jones's Red Wing residence at 304 Sanderson Street. Witnesses are reported as saying the two men had an argument during a gathering at the residence. People at the gathering were said to have been playing with several firearms.

The witnesses told police they left the house after the argument escalated and then heard a single gunshot from inside, according to the complaint. Masterjohn then reportedly exited the house, removed his shirts and went down Sanderson Street where he was later found dead.

PREVIOUSLY: Authorities investigate homicide in Red Wing; person of interest found

Jones, who was being held in Pierce County as of Wednesday night, is expected to appear in a Wisconsin court for possible extradition to Goodhue County to be arraigned on the charges.

Red Wing police said Tuesday that a "person of interest" was arrested in Pierce County shortly after the shooting on an unrelated offense.

Pierce County court records show Jones was charged there Wednesday with one count of felony fleeing or eluding an officer.

RELATED: Red Wing murder suspect led Wis. deputy on 120-mph chase, charges say

Jones was also cited for several traffic offenses that also apparently stemmed from the same incident. He was ticketed for operating left of center, failure to obey a stop sign, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.

Court records state Jones made his initial appearance on the felony charge Wednesday afternoon, where Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic ordered a $3,000 cash bond, in accordance with prosecution’s bail recommendation.

Pierce County court records show Jones was also cited for driving without a valid license and marijuana possession in December 2016.

Jones’ Minnesota record includes a 2012 Goodhue County conviction for possession of synthetic marijuana. He was charged in September 2013 with fifth-degree assault in Goodhue County, a charge that was dismissed the following year after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to Red Wing's east end after midnight April 18 for a report of an unconscious male on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Sanderson Street. The deceased man, later identified by police as Masterjohn, had been the victim of a gunshot wound.

The homicide investigation involved Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Goodhue County prosecutors will continue to work with these agencies as well as Pierce County Attorney's Office, according to the news release.

RiverTown Multimedia reporter Michael Longaecker contributed to this story.

