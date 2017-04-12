Cottage Grove cyclist injured in crash with semi-truck

The crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Red Rock Road.

Sheriff's deputies responded, along with the State Patrol and paramedics from Cottage Grove. The initial complaint report identifies the driver of the truck as Joel Lee Harms, of St. Peter, Minn.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

Morey was in fair condition Monday, according to a Regions Hospital spokeswoman.