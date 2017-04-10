Theft

St. Paul Park Auto Parts, 1439 First St., reported March 14 that a battery was stolen. The suspect returned two days later, was confronted and fled, according to the police report. Loss: $75.

Police are investigating the report of a 2014 Dodge Charger reported stolen March 15 by East Side Auto, 805 Main St. The vehicle was taken for a test drive and never returned. It was recovered by the Eagan Police Department March 24. Value: $9,995.

Domestic incident

Police were called to the scene of a domestic incident in the 1600 block of Dixon Drive March 15. A witness told police a man and woman were quarreling and the woman attempted to run the man over with her vehicle.

Drunken driving

A 26-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving March 18 after police stopped her vehicle at the intersection of Highway 61 and Summit Avenue March 18. She was transported to Washington County jail where her blood-alcohol content registered 0.07, according to police.

Fire

Police and the St. Paul Park Fire Department were called to a fire at the St. Paul Park Refinery at 8:16 p.m. March 19. The refinery fire department was able to control the fire without help, according to the police report.