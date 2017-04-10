UPDATE: Body found in river near Grey Cloud Island was missing New Hope man
The body of a missing New Hope man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island Saturday evening.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office retrieved the remains of 22-year-old Adam Alexander Clark after a tugboat operator spotted them around 7:30 p.m. near river mile marker 827, according to a release from Sgt. Sara Halverson.
The sheriff’s office confirmed Monday it was Clark’s body. Clark was last seen Feb. 28 near Minnehaha Falls and Ford Parkway. His vehicle was discovered near the falls.