Newport drive-by shooting suspect gets four-year sentence

Trenton Earl Gronau, 18, of Elmore, Minn., was convicted in Washington County District Court of the May 30 shooting that damaged a vehicle and left a bullet hole in a 10th Avenue apartment, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the 1800 block of 10th Avenue about 9:30 p.m. A resident said a bullet shattered a window in her home while she reading a book with her 12-year-old son.

Police identified a vehicle in the area with a shattered window. The driver reported that he heard gunfire and his vehicle windows were hit. A passenger in the damaged vehicle provided information about the suspect vehicle.

Officers spoke with a passenger in the vehicle who said he saw Gronau lean out of the vehicle and fire four or five shots.

Gronau was sentenced Dec. 28 in Washington County District Court. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison, with credit for 211 days served.

As part of his plea agreement, a second-degree attempted murder charge was dismissed.