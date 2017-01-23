Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Newport drive-by shooting suspect gets four-year sentence

    By Scott Wente on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:57 p.m.

    A southern Minnesota man was sentenced to four years in prison last month after he pleaded guilty to a May 2016 drive-by shooting in Newport.

    Trenton Earl Gronau, 18, of Elmore, Minn., was convicted in Washington County District Court of the May 30 shooting that damaged a vehicle and left a bullet hole in a 10th Avenue apartment, according to court records.

    According to the criminal complaint:

    Police were called to the 1800 block of 10th Avenue about 9:30 p.m. A resident said a bullet shattered a window in her home while she reading a book with her 12-year-old son.

    Police identified a vehicle in the area with a shattered window. The driver reported that he heard gunfire and his vehicle windows were hit. A passenger in the damaged vehicle provided information about the suspect vehicle.

    Officers spoke with a passenger in the vehicle who said he saw Gronau lean out of the vehicle and fire four or five shots.

    Gronau was sentenced Dec. 28 in Washington County District Court. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison, with credit for 211 days served.

    As part of his plea agreement, a second-degree attempted murder charge was dismissed.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsNewportWashington County District CourtShootingCrimePublic safety
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness