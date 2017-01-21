Search
    Police: Suspect pointed gun at Cottage Grove Walgreen's pharmacist

    By Scott Wente on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:25 p.m.
    Police say this suspect entered the Cottage Grove Walgreen's store early Jan. 14, pointed a gun at a pharmacist and demanded drugs before leaving the store. (Photo courtesy of the Cottage Grove Police Department)

    Police continue searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at Walgreen’s in Cottage Grove last week.

    A Caucasian female wearing sunglasses, a black hat and black hooded jacket entered the store about 2:40 a.m. Jan. 14, approached the pharmacy counter, pointed a handgun at the pharmacist and demanded narcotics, according to police.

    As the male pharmacist ran and called for help, the suspect walked out of the front of the store and got into a vehicle not pictured in store surveillance video. Police said a security camera recorded the exchange at the pharmacy counter.

    Nobody was injured and no drugs were taken, according to the report.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
