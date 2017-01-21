Police: Suspect pointed gun at Cottage Grove Walgreen's pharmacist
Police continue searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at Walgreen’s in Cottage Grove last week.
A Caucasian female wearing sunglasses, a black hat and black hooded jacket entered the store about 2:40 a.m. Jan. 14, approached the pharmacy counter, pointed a handgun at the pharmacist and demanded narcotics, according to police.
As the male pharmacist ran and called for help, the suspect walked out of the front of the store and got into a vehicle not pictured in store surveillance video. Police said a security camera recorded the exchange at the pharmacy counter.
Nobody was injured and no drugs were taken, according to the report.