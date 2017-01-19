Property damage

The manager of apartments in the 1000 block of Ashland Avenue reported Dec. 28 that someone had broken into the building's utility room. Nothing was taken.

A resident in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue reported their car and house were egged Dec. 27. No damage was reported.

The manager of an apartment building in the 900 block of Third Street reported a possible break-in Dec. 26. Police found no signs of a break-in although one window was slightly open.

Drugs

A 28-year-old Cottage Grove woman reported possible drug activity around a vehicle near a residence on Fifth Avenue Dec. 27. Police found the vehicle unoccupied with no one near it.

A 20-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 20-year-old St. Paul Park woman both were cited Jan. 3 for possession of a small amount of marijuana after police stopped their vehicle at the intersection of Lincoln and Hastings avenues.

Illegal burn

A 62-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for illegally burning furniture Jan. 6 in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance

Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Fifth Street Dec. 26 on report of loud yelling between roommates. The roommates apologized for the disturbance when confronted by police.