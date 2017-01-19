Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Newport police reports: Drugs, assault, intoxication, property damage

    By Scott Wente on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:50 p.m.

    Drugs

    A 19-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana Jan. 2 after police stopped his vehicle in the 1000 block of Hastings Avenue.

    A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 10 when police stopped her vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Glen Road.

    Assault

    Justin Paul Gagnelius, 41, of St. Paul, was arrested for first-degree criminal damage to property and fifth-degree assault Jan. 8 after police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue.

    Property damage

    Newport United Methodist Church, 1596 11th Ave., reported Jan. 9 someone hit the Head Start bus parked in the church parking with yellow paint balls. No further damage was reported.

    Intoxication

    A 45-year-old Newport man was transported to the Hastings detox unit Jan. 9 after police were called to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Police found the man lying in the snow on the east side of the complex. His preliminary breath test indicated a level of 0.13; the legal driving limit is 0.08.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCrimeNewportPublic safety
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement