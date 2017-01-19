A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 10 when police stopped her vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Glen Road.

Assault

Justin Paul Gagnelius, 41, of St. Paul, was arrested for first-degree criminal damage to property and fifth-degree assault Jan. 8 after police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue.

Property damage

Newport United Methodist Church, 1596 11th Ave., reported Jan. 9 someone hit the Head Start bus parked in the church parking with yellow paint balls. No further damage was reported.

Intoxication

A 45-year-old Newport man was transported to the Hastings detox unit Jan. 9 after police were called to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Police found the man lying in the snow on the east side of the complex. His preliminary breath test indicated a level of 0.13; the legal driving limit is 0.08.