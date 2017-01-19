Running-Jarvis was arrested Jan. 10 and booked at the Washington County jail. Bail was set at $200,000 with conditions or $500,000 without conditions. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

The three alleged accomplices have all turned 18, but since they were 17 at the time of the alleged offense their cases started in juvenile court.

The Washington County Attorney's Office has asked the court to certify all three as adults, at which time their names and the specific charges against them become public, said Brent Wartner, first assistant county attorney. That process could take up to 30 days in two of the suspects' cases and up to the beginning of March for the third suspect. Citing their juvenile status, he declined to say where they lived.

"They have connections to the community," Wartner said.

According to the criminal complaint against Running-Jarvis:

A 14-year-old girl went to the Woodbury Police Department Aug. 31, 2016, to report she was sexually assaulted.

The girl told police she had communicated with one of the 17-year-old males about hanging out two nights earlier. He and another male picked her up and after stopping at Walgreen's on Donegal Drive they went to the home of the third 17-year-old. That teen and Running-Jarvis were there when they arrived.

The victim told police all four males were members of a self-described "CBG gang." She said one teen asked her in slang who she was going to have sex with. She told him she was not comfortable having sex with him while the others were watching, but he forced her to have sex and choked her as she heard the others say "yah, get her unconscious," the complaint states.

Another teen joined in the assault, despite the victim telling him "hell no, no dude." Running-Jarvis also sexually assaulted the victim, she said.

Afterward, Running-Jarvis and two of the 17-year-olds left the room. The victim said she heard one of them say she had to have sex with the third accomplice, who was still in the room. She said she was scared, so she complied. Afterward, he left the room.

The girl said she called a friend on Facetime and said she had been raped. She left the town home and walked to Walgreen's to wait for a ride. She reported the incident to police the next afternoon.

The girl had a sexual assault examination performed at a hospital, where a nurse observed injuries.

One of the 17-year-old males provided a statement to police, describing much of what the victim had told police. He also told police that he had been told the victim was 14.

Running-Jarvis is scheduled for an initial court appearance Jan. 23.