A resident in the 1000 block of Selby Avenue reported Dec. 28 a suspicious vehicle parked on Selby between 10th and 11th avenues. Police found the vehicle unoccupied and not suspicious.

Police investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by a white male with a white beard driving around the 700 block of Fourth Street Dec. 27. There was no report of him attempting contact with anyone.

Theft

Police are investigating the theft of a woman's wallet from the 300 block of Pullman Avenue Jan. 1. Loss: More than $1,400 in cash, gift cards, driver's license and various identity cards.

SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported a $37 gas drive-off Dec. 31.

St. Paul Park Auto, 1439 First St., reported the theft of a radiator and water pump Dec. 31.

Drunken driving

A 22-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 30 at the intersection of Innsdale Avenue and 70th Street in Cottage Grove.

Identify theft

A 28-year-old St. Paul Park woman reported the possible theft of her state unemployment account Dec. 28 after she left her purse with all her identification at a residence in Inver Grove Heights. She was told to file a police report to allow the state to investigate the matter.