Former Cottage Grove council member Derrick Lehrke arrested on warrant
Former Cottage Grove City Council member Derrick Lehrke was jailed on Christmas Eve on an outstanding warrant.
Lehrke was arrested early Dec. 24, booked at the Washington County jail and released Dec. 25 after posting $2,000 bail, according to a jail spokeswoman.
The arrest by a Washington County sheriff’s deputy occurred about 2:45 a.m. on Highway 61 at Innovation Road. The warrant was for violating terms of his one-year probation for a December 2015 disorderly conduct conviction. He failed to appear for a probation violation hearing Nov. 1, according to Washington County District Court records.
A Jan. 24 probation violation hearing has been set.
Lehrke served on the city council from 2011 to 2015.