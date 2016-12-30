The arrest by a Washington County sheriff’s deputy occurred about 2:45 a.m. on Highway 61 at Innovation Road. The warrant was for violating terms of his one-year probation for a December 2015 disorderly conduct conviction. He failed to appear for a probation violation hearing Nov. 1, according to Washington County District Court records.

A Jan. 24 probation violation hearing has been set.

Lehrke served on the city council from 2011 to 2015.