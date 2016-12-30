Search
    Former East Ridge principal Aaron Harper's felony theft trial postponed

    By Scott Wente Today at 4:06 p.m.

    Former East Ridge High School principal Aaron Harper’s felony theft trial has been postponed a third time due to attorney scheduling conflicts.

    The latest postponement moves Harper’s trial in Washington County District Court to May 8, 2017.

    Harper faces three felony theft by swindle charges stemming from his time as principal of the District 833 high school in Woodbury.

    The trial was set for Jan. 9, but the Washington County prosecutor on the case had a trial scheduling conflict. Previously, Harper’s attorney was unavailable for two trial dates.

    Harper is accused of making several thousand dollars worth of purchases with a district-issued purchasing card for items that either were not requested by staff or that did not end up at the school. Harper admitted to investigators that he made some purchases for himself, while in other instances he said he could not recall buying the items, according to the criminal complaint.

    Harper resigned as East Ridge principal in November 2014. He was criminally charged in late May 2015.

