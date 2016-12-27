Hear the audio: Cottage Grove police Sgt. McCarthy gets warm response to his final radio sign-off
There was a familiar voice on the other end of the radio when retiring Cottage Grove police Sgt. Steve McCarthy offered his final sign-off Tuesday.
McCarthy signed off on the emergency dispatch radio at midday, ending a nearly 29-year law enforcement career.
"10-7 for the last time," he said.
McCarthy's step-daughter Jennifer Sycks is a Washington County emergency dispatcher.
She responded to him: "Copy 10-7. I love you, Daddy," she said, before others offered their congrats over the radio.
The MNPoliceClips website captured the audio. Hear the exchange here.
McCarthy spent 25 years as a Cottage Grove officer. Prior to that he worked as a Robbinsdale police officer and a Cottage Grove reserve/part-time officer.