    Hear the audio: Cottage Grove police Sgt. McCarthy gets warm response to his final radio sign-off

    By Scott Wente on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:38 p.m.

    There was a familiar voice on the other end of the radio when retiring Cottage Grove police Sgt. Steve McCarthy offered his final sign-off Tuesday.

    McCarthy signed off on the emergency dispatch radio at midday, ending a nearly 29-year law enforcement career.

    "10-7 for the last time," he said.

    McCarthy's step-daughter Jennifer Sycks is a Washington County emergency dispatcher.

    She responded to him: "Copy 10-7. I love you, Daddy," she said, before others offered their congrats over the radio.

    The MNPoliceClips website captured the audio. Hear the exchange here.

    McCarthy spent 25 years as a Cottage Grove officer. Prior to that he worked as a Robbinsdale police officer and a Cottage Grove reserve/part-time officer.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
