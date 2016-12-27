McCarthy signed off on the emergency dispatch radio at midday, ending a nearly 29-year law enforcement career.

"10-7 for the last time," he said.

McCarthy's step-daughter Jennifer Sycks is a Washington County emergency dispatcher.

She responded to him: "Copy 10-7. I love you, Daddy," she said, before others offered their congrats over the radio.

The MNPoliceClips website captured the audio. Hear the exchange here.

McCarthy spent 25 years as a Cottage Grove officer. Prior to that he worked as a Robbinsdale police officer and a Cottage Grove reserve/part-time officer.