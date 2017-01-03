A 58-year-old Newport woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving Dec. 11 after police stopped her vehicle in the 300 block of St. Paul Park Road. She was transported to Washington County jail where she tested 0.10 on a blood-alcohol test.

Drugs

An 18-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped his vehicle at Pioneer Drive and Grey Cloud Island Drive Nov. 24. An 18-year-old Grey Cloud Island man, also in the vehicle, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

A 22-year-old St. Paul Park man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a moving vehicle Dec. 11 at the intersection of Summit and 11th avenues.