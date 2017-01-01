Seven residents reported theft and attempted theft from unlocked vehicles Dec. 4 at homes in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Lincoln Avenue. In some cases, vehicles were searched and nothing was taken. Missing items from other vehicles include cash, toys, gift cards, a checkbook, clothing, a vacuum cleaner, a laptop computer and a variety of computer gear and software.

Theft

Prepaid Visa and Comcast gift cards were taken Nov. 22 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway at a residence in the 1600 block of Dayton Avenue.

A Tupperware container holding approximately $15 in coins was taken Nov. 22 from an unlocked pickup truck while it was parked at a residence in the 1600 block of Selby Avenue.

SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported the theft of an iPhone 5 cellphone charger, mouthwash and a toothbrush Dec. 3. Loss: $18.

A 37-year-old St. Paul man was cited for theft Dec. 12 for two instances of shoplifting from SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave.