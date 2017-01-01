Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Paul Park police reports for Jan. 1: Theft and attempted theft

    By Scott Wente Today at 3:00 p.m.

    Attempted theft

    Residents at homes in the 1700 block of Dayton Avenue, and the 1400 and 1600 blocks of Selby Avenue reported Nov. 22 someone entered and searched their vehicles overnight. Nothing was reported taken.

    Seven residents reported theft and attempted theft from unlocked vehicles Dec. 4 at homes in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Lincoln Avenue. In some cases, vehicles were searched and nothing was taken. Missing items from other vehicles include cash, toys, gift cards, a checkbook, clothing, a vacuum cleaner, a laptop computer and a variety of computer gear and software.

    Theft

    Prepaid Visa and Comcast gift cards were taken Nov. 22 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway at a residence in the 1600 block of Dayton Avenue.

    A Tupperware container holding approximately $15 in coins was taken Nov. 22 from an unlocked pickup truck while it was parked at a residence in the 1600 block of Selby Avenue.

    SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported the theft of an iPhone 5 cellphone charger, mouthwash and a toothbrush Dec. 3. Loss: $18.

    A 37-year-old St. Paul man was cited for theft Dec. 12 for two instances of shoplifting from SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCrimeSt. Paul ParkPublic safety
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness