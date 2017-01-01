St. Paul Park police reports for Jan. 1: Theft and attempted theft
Attempted theft
Residents at homes in the 1700 block of Dayton Avenue, and the 1400 and 1600 blocks of Selby Avenue reported Nov. 22 someone entered and searched their vehicles overnight. Nothing was reported taken.
Seven residents reported theft and attempted theft from unlocked vehicles Dec. 4 at homes in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Lincoln Avenue. In some cases, vehicles were searched and nothing was taken. Missing items from other vehicles include cash, toys, gift cards, a checkbook, clothing, a vacuum cleaner, a laptop computer and a variety of computer gear and software.
Theft
Prepaid Visa and Comcast gift cards were taken Nov. 22 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway at a residence in the 1600 block of Dayton Avenue.
A Tupperware container holding approximately $15 in coins was taken Nov. 22 from an unlocked pickup truck while it was parked at a residence in the 1600 block of Selby Avenue.
SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported the theft of an iPhone 5 cellphone charger, mouthwash and a toothbrush Dec. 3. Loss: $18.
A 37-year-old St. Paul man was cited for theft Dec. 12 for two instances of shoplifting from SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave.