Holiday gas station, 8101 Hadley Ave., reported a $59 gas drive-off Dec. 11.

East Suburban Resources, 8619 East Point Douglas Road, reported Dec. 12 that catalytic converters were removed from two work vans.

Police received a report Dec. 12 that a portable ice-fishing house was stolen from Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, 9940 East Point Douglas Road. Loss: $100.

Holiday gas station, 8610 East Point Douglas Road, reported a $27 gas drive-off Dec. 15.

A 30-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for theft Dec. 15 at Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave.

A 30-year-old St. Paul Park man was cited for shoplifting Dec. 17 at Goodwill, 7990 Hardwood Court.

theAlley Church, 8944 Indahl Ave., reported Dec. 19 that a trailer was broken into and items valued at $50 were stolen.

A St. Paul man who works at Schmid and Son, 7699 95th St., reported Dec. 19 that his wallet was stolen at the business. Loss: $200.

Suspicious activity

Police received a report Dec. 15 that a man stopped a UPS driver in Cottage Grove to ask if he would sell any packages he was delivering. The driver declined and called police. The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Counterfeit money

Keith Roosevelt Hampton, 34, of Minneapolis was arrested Dec. 18 on suspicion of using a counterfeit $100 bill to buy a soda machine from a Cottage Grove resident. Hampton was booked at the Washington County jail.