Cottage Grove police reports for Jan. 2: Property damage, public nuisance, disturbance
Property damage
Police received a report Dec. 14 that a vehicle had been spray-painted in the 9400 block of Hallmark Avenue, causing $100 damage. A short time later, a similar report was made in the 9400 block of Hale Avenue, where a garage door and a vehicle windshield were spray-painted. Police believe vandals went to the first house by mistake.
Public nuisance
A 58-year-old Bloomington man was cited for public nuisance Dec. 18 after he urinated on a garage in the 8500 block of Grenadier Avenue. A witness said the man got out of his truck, walked up to the side of the house and urinated, according to the report. The man told police he thought he was at his friend’s house, and he’d stopped his truck because he had to use the bathroom so badly.
Disturbance
A 35-year-old Cottage Grove woman was cited for disturbing the peace after she yelled obscenities at employees of Holiday gas station, 8101 Hadley Ave., during an incident Dec. 19. The woman was upset because she prepaid for gas but then pumped more than the prepaid value. She screamed at staff and threw money at them before leaving, the report said. Police mailed her the citation.