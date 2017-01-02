Public nuisance

A 58-year-old Bloomington man was cited for public nuisance Dec. 18 after he urinated on a garage in the 8500 block of Grenadier Avenue. A witness said the man got out of his truck, walked up to the side of the house and urinated, according to the report. The man told police he thought he was at his friend’s house, and he’d stopped his truck because he had to use the bathroom so badly.

Disturbance

A 35-year-old Cottage Grove woman was cited for disturbing the peace after she yelled obscenities at employees of Holiday gas station, 8101 Hadley Ave., during an incident Dec. 19. The woman was upset because she prepaid for gas but then pumped more than the prepaid value. She screamed at staff and threw money at them before leaving, the report said. Police mailed her the citation.