Susan Lynette Spahr, 57, of St. Louis Park, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault for allegedly hitting a 56-year-old Cottage Grove man in the eye Dec. 12 at the Wakota Inn and Suites, 7125 80th St.

Kyle Jordan Peterson, 18, of Cottage Grove was arrested on suspicion of interrupting a 911 call and domestic assault for allegedly pushing his 46-year-old mother in an aggressive manner and taking the phone from her as she tried to talk to a 911 dispatcher, according to police. Peterson was booked at the Washington County jail.

Courtney Lee Smith, 44, of Cottage Grove, was arrested Dec. 18 on suspicion of domestic assault for allegedly pushing his 32-year-old wife to the ground, injuring her right wrist, on Hearthside Court. Police later found Smith at an apartment in the 7800 block of Hemingway Avenue. Smith was booked at the Washington County jail.

Disorderly conduct

Two 18-year-old Cottage Grove men were cited for disorderly conduct Dec. 19 for punching a 17-year-old Cottage Grove boy in the 7800 block of Hearthside Avenue.

Cat bite

An Apple Valley woman called police Dec. 10 to report she was bitten by a stray cat she had picked up somewhere in Cottage Grove and was transporting to an animal hospital in Apple Valley.

Drugs

A 24-year-old New Brighton, Minn., woman was cited Dec. 12 for driving after suspension and possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle following a traffic stop at Hemingway Avenue and 80th Street.