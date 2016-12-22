Police investigate reported St. Paul Park bar assault that sent woman to hospital
A woman was injured in a reported fight early Sunday, Dec. 18, at Park Place Bar.
Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to the bar at 200 Broadway Ave. A South St. Paul woman in the bar had injuries and was going in and out of consciousness, according to the police report. She was transported by Cottage Grove ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
A 33-year-old Newport man and a 32-year-old St. Paul Park man were listed as suspects in the report. Further information was not available as police said the case remains under investigation.