Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police investigate reported St. Paul Park bar assault that sent woman to hospital

    By Scott Wente Today at 3:58 p.m.

    A woman was injured in a reported fight early Sunday, Dec. 18, at Park Place Bar.

    Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to the bar at 200 Broadway Ave. A South St. Paul woman in the bar had injuries and was going in and out of consciousness, according to the police report. She was transported by Cottage Grove ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

    A 33-year-old Newport man and a 32-year-old St. Paul Park man were listed as suspects in the report. Further information was not available as police said the case remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtscrime and courtsAssaultSt. Paul Parkpark place bar
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness