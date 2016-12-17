Vandalism

A Cottage Grove resident reported Dec. 2 that side mirrors were damaged on a vehicle parked in the 9100 block of 73rd Street.

Drugs

A 21-year-old Minnetonka, Minn., man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped Dec. 3 to check on two vehicles parked next to one another in the Metro Transit park-and-ride on West Point Douglas Road.

An 18-year-old St. Paul Park man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police checked on a vehicle parked with its lights off about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the parking lot of Zion Lutheran Church, 8500 Hillside Trail.

Theft

A Cottage Grove resident reported Dec. 4 that a DVD player and video game system were stolen from a home in the 9700 block of Hillside Trail, perhaps during a recent party.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Dec. 4 that tools valued at $200 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 9600 block of Hamlet Avenue.

A Cottage Grove woman reported Dec. 5 that a coat and two bottles of wine were stolen from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Hames Court.

A 36-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for shoplifting Dec. 5 at Top 10 Liquors, 8617 East Point Douglas Road.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Dec. 6 that a laptop ($700) was stolen from a home in the 8300 block of Hadley Avenue. The theft probably occurred during a party, the report said.

Drunken driving

Jeffery David Priestley, 39, of St. Paul, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 5 on Highway 61 near Manning Avenue. The vehicle Priestley was driving was traveling above the speed limit and swerving within the lane, according to police. Priestley had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

Domestic assault

Vanessa Ann Albrecht, 34, who has no permanent address, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault Dec. 8 in the 6600 block of Pine Crest Trail. Albrecht allegedly threw her 64-year-old mother's purse, threw a candy dish and smoked a cigarette in the room where the mother had two oxygen tanks, according to the police report. Albrecht also allegedly got into her mother's face, yelled at her and raised a fist, causing the 64-year-old woman to fear for her safety, police said. Albrecht was booked at the Washington County jail.