A BCA release said Doway, 44, was arrested after agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed search warrants at Dorway's home and school.

Charges have yet to be filed against Dorway, and the investigation remains active, the release said.

He's been the principal at Chanhassen for seven years, according to his LinkedIn account.

Dorway worked in South Washington County Schools from 1995 to 2002. He taught at Park High School; his first year, he also taught at Cottage Grove and Lake middle schools.

Dorway also was a Park assistant baseball and football coach, newspaper and yearbook advisor and speech coach, according to the district.