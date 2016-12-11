Family displaced by Cottage Grove house fire

"It's extensive damage," he said.

A report indicated one of the residents was transported to a hospital for a minor burn, Redenius said. Further information about that victim was not immediately available.

The homeowners are staying with relatives, Redenius said. There were Cottage Grove community Facebook posts after the fire indicating people planned to gather donations for the homeowners.

Redenius said the garage is a total loss. He didn't know whether the homeowners would be able to renovate damaged parts of the home or if they'll have to knock it all down.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Redenius said.

There was damage to fencing and siding at a neighboring house to the east.

Roughly 31 personnel from four departments battled the fire, as Cottage Grove had help from St. Paul Park, Newport and Woodbury crews. Redenius said it "always takes a toll" battling a fire and the elements outdoors in the winter. The temperature was in the teens Saturday night.

"When you're not actively working on the structure, you're trying to stay warm," he said.

There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

Crews were on scene about four hours, then returned about 11:30 p.m. to extinguish a hot spot. They cleared about 1:30 a.m., according to a Washington County emergency dispatcher.

Ingberg Court is near East Point Douglas Road and north of Jamaica Avenue.

