    Cottage Grove police citations

    By Scott Wente Today at 8:00 a.m.

    A summary of Cottage Grove police citations in recent weeks:

    Fifth-degree assault - 1

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia - 2

  • Theft - 6

  • Driving after revocation - 24

  • Driving after suspension - 10

  • Driving after cancellation - 2

  • No Minnesota driver’s license - 10

  • No proof of insurance - 9

  • No insurance - 4

  • Possession of open bottle in a motor vehicle - 1

  • Speed - 31

  • Expired registration - 9

  • Drunken driving - 1

  • False information to police - 2

  • Domestic assault - 1

  • Possession small amount of marijuana - 1

  • Possession small amount of marijuana in a moving vehicle - 1

  • Failure to obey traffic control device - 2

  • School bus stop arm violation - 1

  • Stop sign violation - 3

  • Abandoned vehicle - 1

  • Advertise drug paraphernalia - 1

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia - 1

  • Failure to obtain new driver’s license after changing name or address - 1

  • No dog/cat license - 1

  • Careless driving - 1

  • Winter parking ban - 22

  • Parking against traffic flow - 1

  • Driving wrong way on one-way street - 1

  • Failure to yield for left turn - 1

  • Serving alcohol to minor - 1
