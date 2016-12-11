Cottage Grove police citations
A summary of Cottage Grove police citations in recent weeks:
Fifth-degree assault - 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia - 2
Theft - 6
Driving after revocation - 24
Driving after suspension - 10
Driving after cancellation - 2
No Minnesota driver’s license - 10
No proof of insurance - 9
No insurance - 4
Possession of open bottle in a motor vehicle - 1
Speed - 31
Expired registration - 9
Drunken driving - 1
False information to police - 2
Domestic assault - 1
Possession small amount of marijuana - 1
Possession small amount of marijuana in a moving vehicle - 1
Failure to obey traffic control device - 2
School bus stop arm violation - 1
Stop sign violation - 3
Abandoned vehicle - 1
Advertise drug paraphernalia - 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia - 1
Failure to obtain new driver’s license after changing name or address - 1
No dog/cat license - 1
Careless driving - 1
Winter parking ban - 22
Parking against traffic flow - 1
Driving wrong way on one-way street - 1
Failure to yield for left turn - 1