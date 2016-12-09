Theft

A Cottage Grove resident reported Nov. 23 that a Christmas laser light projector was stolen from a yard in the 7700 block of East Point Douglas Road. Loss: $50.

SuperAmerica, 7033 Jorgensen Lane, reported a gas drive-off Nov. 24. No amount was listed.

Three people were arrested or cited following a traffic stop Nov. 25 at 80th Street and Hardwood Avenue. Kacey Jean Kubiszewski, 36, of Inver Grove Heights was arrested on suspicion of possessing a small amount of marijuana and for an outstanding Dakota County warrant. Christopher Lee Iverson, 44, of White Bear Lake was arrested on suspicion of a traffic violation and an outstanding warrant. A 37-year-old Elk River man was cited for shoplifting.

Diane Lee McKinley, 58, of St. Paul was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and an outstanding warrant Nov. 27 outside Wal-Mart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road. McKinley was booked at the Washington County jail.

Sandra Mongay Deranamie, 19, of Cottage Grove, was arrested Nov. 27 on suspicion of felony shoplifting at Kohl's, 7990 Hardwood Ave. Deranamie allegedly stole $1,137 in merchandise, police said. She was booked at the Washington County jail.

Vandalism

A Cottage Grove resident reported Nov. 23 that a window was broken on a vehicle parked in the 8700 block of East Point Douglas Road. Damage: $250 to $300.

A Cottage Grove woman reported Nov. 26 that a window was broken on her vehicle in the 7700 block of Hinton Avenue. Damage: $200.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Nov. 29 that a tire was slashed on a vehicle in the 7700 block of Hearthside Ave.

Drugs

A 26-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and a 19-year-old West St. Paul woman was cited for driving after revocation following a traffic stop Nov. 24.