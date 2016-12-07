The initial 911 call was reported as a medical emergency. Cottage Grove police Capt. Pete Koerner said the victim’s husband, Stephen Allwine, said he returned home with his son, found his wife and called 911.

There was no sign of forced entry to the home. Koerner said the death is considered suspicious, but there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made. Public information about the death is limited because of the ongoing criminal investigation, Koerner said. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with that investigation.

Police are waiting for toxicology and other lab results to determine the cause of death — suicide, homicide, accident or undetermined. Toxicology tests can take roughly six weeks from the time of death.

Authorities also are gathering cellphone records and information from executed search warrants to establish a timeline around the death, Koerner said.

Amy Allwine managed Active Dogs Sports Training LLC, according to a business filing. Its website says Active Dog Sports Training is closed for business.