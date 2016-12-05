St. Paul Park police reports for Dec. 5

SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported a shoplifting incident Nov. 10. The suspect left the store before police arrived.

Harassment

A St. Paul Park man reported Nov. 7 someone pointed an assault rifle at him from the window of a passing car as he walked in the 900 block of Third Street.

Assault

Wendy Dawn Ringwelski, 29, of St. Paul Park, was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree domestic assault and disorderly conduct following an incident Nov. 14 at a home in the 1100 block of Laurel Avenue. Ringwelski, who was intoxicated, allegedly pushed and kicked her mother during a dispute, according to the police report. Ringwelski was transported to the Washington County jail. She had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit. She was booked at the jail.

Detox

Police were called about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to a home in the 1100 block of Fifth Street for a report of an intoxicated man who passed out in the laundry room. The 41-year-old man was transported to a Hastings detox facility. He had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.27, over three times the legal limit.

Work injury

An employee at the St. Paul Park Refinery, 201 Factory St., was transported by ambulance to Woodwinds Hospital Nov. 17 after he hit himself in the face with a "banana wedge," a steel tool used to separate pipe flanges. The 20-year-old Missouri man felt dizzy, vomited twice and lost consciousness, according to the report.

Stolen vehicle

A vehicle reported stolen out of St. Paul was found Nov. 18 abandoned in the 5400 block of 99th Street in Grey Cloud Island Township. The Chevy Tahoe was severely damaged. It was towed to an impound lot.

Drunken driving

Randal Casey Lewis, 42, of Cottage Grove was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Summit and Broadway avenues. Lewis had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

Attempted burglary

Police were called Nov. 20 to the 900 block of Portland Avenue, where a homeowner found a window had been broken overnight. Police believe it was an attempted burglary. No suspects were identified in the report.