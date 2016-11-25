Charges: Newport woman attacked with bedpost

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman who lives with Salus called 911 on Nov. 1 and whispered her address to the emergency dispatcher. When law enforcement arrived, the woman said Salus assaulted her.

The two had argued the night before and Salus got upset and whipped the woman with an extension cord, threatened to kill the woman’s two children, ages 2 and 6, and tried to hang herself with the cord, the complaint says. The eldest child told police Salus threatened to kill them and was holding a knife at the time.

The next morning, Salus used a bedpost to hit the woman all over her body, including the back of her head. Authorities documented significant bruises and welts on the woman’s body.

When interviewed by authorities, Salus told two stories about what happened and then admitted she lost control of herself and hit the woman with the bedpost. She said the incident would cause her to go back to prison in Texas.

Salus was booked at the Washington County jail. Bail was set at $30,000 with conditions or $50,000 without conditions.