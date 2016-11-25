Search
    Cottage Grove police reports for Nov. 25: Assault, theft, property damage

    By Scott Wente Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Recently reported criminal activity:

    Theft

    A 26-year-old Burnsville, Minn., woman was cited for shoplifting Nov. 11 at Walmart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

    Assault

    A 45-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for assault after police say he punched a 44-year-old St. Paul Park woman Nov. 12 at a home in the 7000 block of 94th Street.

    Property damage

    A Cottage Grove resident reported Nov. 12 that someone placed a hard-boiled egg in a vehicle gas tank in the 7700 block of Hearthside Avenue.

    Bella Pizza, 7155 80th St., reported Nov. 14 that it appeared someone tried to pry open a door to the business. No access was gained.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
