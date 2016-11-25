Assault

A 45-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for assault after police say he punched a 44-year-old St. Paul Park woman Nov. 12 at a home in the 7000 block of 94th Street.

Property damage

A Cottage Grove resident reported Nov. 12 that someone placed a hard-boiled egg in a vehicle gas tank in the 7700 block of Hearthside Avenue.

Bella Pizza, 7155 80th St., reported Nov. 14 that it appeared someone tried to pry open a door to the business. No access was gained.