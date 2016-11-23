The two watched the Vikings game together at a local bar, made a liquor run to Wisconsin, talked.

Sometime later, police found Rivard, 35, bleeding from his torso on the floor of Fischer’s apartment.

That’s the account laid out in the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court charging Fischer with Rivard’s death.

The 37-year-old St. Paul man faces one count of second-degree unintentional murder for allegedly stabbing Rivard in the back and chest inside his apartment. Rivard was pronounced dead at the scene after bleeding to death.

Fischer’s relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police arrived at the apartment on the 500 block of Aldine Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday after Fischer called 911 to report that he fought with a man and stabbed him, the complaint said.

He didn’t want the man to die, he told the dispatcher.

When officers arrived, Fischer was sitting on a recliner in the living room. He displayed “no emotion,” charges say. Rivard was found lying underneath the leg of the chair. A large, serrated kitchen knife marked with what appeared to be blood and hair was recovered nearby.

During a subsequent interview at police headquarters, Fischer told police he “(knew) he committed a crime,” and that it was a very “unfortunate situation,” charges say.

According to what he told police, Rivard met Fischer at a bar earlier in the evening where Fischer was watching the Vikings game and drinking “cheap pitchers of beer.” They eventually left and Rivard drove him to Wisconsin to get more alcohol before the pair returned to Fischer’s apartment, the complaint said.

Fischer continued drinking, he said, while Rivard went off to call his parents to let them know his whereabouts. That bothered him, Fischer said, because Rivard was old enough to hang out with an old friend without parental permission, the complaint said.

What also bothered him was Rivard’s continued chatter about the recent death of Fischer’s brother, charges say.

Rivard’s overall behavior was “kind of pissing him off,” Fischer told police.

Sometime around then, Fischer said his memory of the evening “went out” until his 911 call.

An investigator asked Fischer if Rivard might have said anything mean to him before the altercation.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Fischer responded, according to the complaint. “The exact opposite — he’s too nice.”

Fischer went on to say that Rivard had never hurt him, and that it seemed his friend actually cared “too much,” which Fischer occasionally found irritating, charges say.

At some point, Fischer told investigators he thought he attacked somebody and inquired if it was Rivard.

When an officer told him Rivard was dead, Fischer reportedly put his head down.

“I’m so tired of people dying around me,” he said.

Fischer’s younger brother, Brian P. Fischer, died Nov. 6 at his Cottage Grove home, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police responded to his address on a report of a man not breathing. Prescription medications were recovered at the scene. His cause of death remains under investigation. A memorial service for the 34-year-old took place Nov. 13.

Rivard’s mother told police her son had visited Fischer Sunday because he was worried about how his friend was handling his brother’s death. She said she warned her son against going because he had recently gotten sober and might relapse around Fischer.

A year ago, he was struggling with addiction to alcohol and heading down a dangerous path, according to his brother, Paul Rivard. Paul Rivard serves as a pastor at a church in Duluth.

But Thomas Rivard had gotten sober and was straightening out his life, Paul Rivard said. He wanted to be a veterinarian-technician and had plans to move to Duluth to live with his brother and continue pursuing his career.

He also renewed his relationship with God, Paul Rivard added. He attended church the morning of the day he died.

“We really loved him and this is just so sudden,” Paul Rivard said of how his family is coping. “We thought we were kind of past this point. We might have expected it up until a year ago, but (my brother) had gotten on track.”

Thomas Rivard grew up in St. Paul Park with his family. He was the middle child of three boys.

“He was just a loving guy,” Paul Rivard said. “He was funny, you know; he always had a way of getting people to laugh. People loved him.”

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner found a seven-inch stab wound on the left side of Thomas Rivard’s chest and an eight-inch wound to his left back. The wounds caused him to bleed to death, the complaint said.

Fischer was charged with making terroristic threats several years ago but the case was dismissed. He has two convictions for driving while intoxicated.

He made his first appearance on the murder charge Tuesday afternoon. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Rivard was convicted of driving under the influence in 2001.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.

The Pioneer Press is a media partner of Forum News Service, of which the Bulletin is a member.