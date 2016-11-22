Cottage Grove police: Driver says he's 'too inebriated' to drive
A man walked into a Cottage Grove gas station this week with an unusual request: He wanted employees to call police because he was too inebriated to drive.
Police were called before 1 a.m. Nov. 22 to the Holiday station at 8101 Hadley Ave. They found Daniel James Newell, 32, sitting in his vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving.
Police said Newell had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.25, over three times the legal limit. He was booked at the Washington County jail.