Suspect arrested in Cottage Grove stabbing

A Washington County District Court criminal complaint was not available Tuesday morning, but according to police reports:

About 6 a.m. Monday, police received two calls — one from Newport on a reported shotgun theft, the other on a possible assault in Cottage Grove.

Police responded to a home in the 7400 block of Illies Avenue for the assault. A 26-year-old Cottage Grove man who was stabbed had already left. He drove himself to a hospital.

The stabbing suspect, identified as Kipka, also left the Illies Avenue home before police arrived. He was arrested Monday afternoon at a home in the 9100 block of Compass Pointe Road in Woodbury.

The two men are friends or acquaintances, police said.

The shotgun was reported stolen from the Illies Avenue home, but it was not immediately clear who was involved and how it related to the stabbing.