Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Suspect arrested in Cottage Grove stabbing

    By Scott Wente Today at 10:21 a.m.

    A Cottage Grove man was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing another man.

    Kyle Jordan Kipka, 37, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and booked at the Washington County jail.

    A Washington County District Court criminal complaint was not available Tuesday morning, but according to police reports:

    About 6 a.m. Monday, police received two calls — one from Newport on a reported shotgun theft, the other on a possible assault in Cottage Grove.

    Police responded to a home in the 7400 block of Illies Avenue for the assault. A 26-year-old Cottage Grove man who was stabbed had already left. He drove himself to a hospital.

    The stabbing suspect, identified as Kipka, also left the Illies Avenue home before police arrived. He was arrested Monday afternoon at a home in the 9100 block of Compass Pointe Road in Woodbury.

    The two men are friends or acquaintances, police said.

    The shotgun was reported stolen from the Illies Avenue home, but it was not immediately clear who was involved and how it related to the stabbing.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsPublic safetyCrimeCottage GroveStabbingAssault
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement