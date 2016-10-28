Search
    Newport police reports for Oct. 28: Burglary, domestic assault

    By Scott Wente Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Recently reported criminal activity in Newport:

    Domestic assault

    Nikesha Rose Atkinson, 28, of Newport was arrested Sept. 17 on suspicion of domestic assault following an incident in the 1700 block of First Avenue. Atkinson told police who responded to a domestic assault call that she bit the finger of her 25-year-old sister while they were fighting, according to the police report. The bite drew blood, police said. Atkinson was booked at the Washington County jail.

    Burglary

    A Newport woman called police Sept. 17 to report seeing a burglary take place at her neighbor’s detached garage in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue. The suspect fled in a tan-colored van. Stolen items were not listed in the police report.

