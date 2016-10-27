A Schwinn bicycle with chrome fenders and a black seat was reported taken from a residence in the 1100 block of Fifth Street Sept. 28. The complainant said another bike was left in place of the one stolen.

SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported a $25 gas drive-off Sept. 27.

The owner of the Corner Car Wash, 301 Pullman Ave., reported someone broke into the coin change machine and stole approximately $30 in quarters Sept. 27. Damage to the machine was estimated at $55.

Police are investigating the theft of a Dell laptop computer and a Samsung Galaxy tablet from a vehicle in the 400 block of Pullman Avenue in early September. The owner reported the theft Sept. 19.

Police are investigating the theft of all four tires taken off a vehicle at Seliga Auto Body, 42 West Pullman Ave. sometime overnight on Oct. 13. Loss: $2,000.

SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported a $28 gas drive-off Oct. 13.

Drunkenness

A 39-year-old St. Paul Park man was transported to a Hastings detox facility Oct. 4 after police stopped him as he walked along the 8300 block of Grey Cloud Island Drive.

A 21-year-old Eagan man was cited for drunken driving after police stopped his vehicle at Pullman and Chicago avenues on Oct. 16. A preliminary breath test recorded a 0.125 blood alcohol level and he was transported to the Washington County jail, where his blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.11 on a second breath test.

Property damage

A resident in the 300 block of Pullman Avenue reported the windshield of her vehicle was smashed overnight on Oct. 11. Loss: $300.

Drugs

A 31-year-old St. Paul Park man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped his vehicle Oct. 13 in the 200 block of Pullman Avenue.

A 30-year-old St. Paul Park man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine after police stopped him for a traffic violation Oct. 7 at Second Street and 10th Avenue.