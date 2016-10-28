Burglary

A Cottage Grove resident reported Oct. 2 that someone entered a home in the 8700 block of Iden Avenue through an unlocked window and stole computer monitors, shoes and clothing. Total loss: $1,100.

A 15-year-old Cottage Grove boy is charged with first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and property damage after police say he tried to break into a home in the 8800 block of 90th Street shortly before 3 a.m. Oct. 3.

Disorderly conduct

Nicholas David Johnson, 20, who has no permanent address, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of disorderly conduct following a report of an “unwanted male” at a home in the 7400 block of Jorgensen Avenue. Johnson was booked at the Washington County jail.

Theft

A Cottage Grove man reported Sept. 20 that a backpack was removed from a car in the 9100 block of Jasmine Avenue. The backpack was recovered, but $10 cash was missing.

Shane Paul Johnson, 37, who has no permanent address, was arrested on suspicion of gross-misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a reported theft Sept. 21 at Walmart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

A Park High School student reported Sept. 22 a Samsung Galaxy cellphone was stolen from a locker at the school. No loss estimate was provided.

A 28-year-old Wyoming, Minn., woman was ticketed for shoplifting Sept. 23 at Walmart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

A Cottage Grove man reported Sept. 24 that someone stole a car jack and bicycle from a garage in the 6900 block of Ideal Avenue the previous night. There was no sign of forced entry.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Sept. 25 that a grill was stolen from a garage in the 8700 block of Ironwood Avenue.

Police received a report Sept. 26 that an air compressor and table saw were stolen from a construction trailer at Holiday gas station, 6921 Pine Arbor Drive. Loss: $700.

G-Will Liquors, 6999 80th St., reported Sept. 26 that a group of three people stole six bottles of alcohol valued at $231.

Holiday gas station, 8101 Hadley Ave., reported a $52 gas drive-off Sept. 28.

A 29-year-old St. Paul woman was cited for shoplifting Oct. 5 at Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Oct. 8 that a wallet containing $30 cash and a debit card was stolen from an unlocked car in the 6000 block of Summit Curve. The debit card was then used in Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park.

Devon Lamont McClellan, 27, of St. Paul was arrested on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor theft and an outstanding Washington County warrant following reported thefts Oct. 8 at G-Will Liquors, 6999 80th St., and Top Ten Wine and Spirits, 8617 East Point Douglas Road. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

SuperAmerica, 7033 Jorgensen Lane, reported a $19 gas drive-off Oct. 8.

Police received a report Oct. 10 that a plate compactor ($1,000) was stolen from a construction site in the 9700 block of Hemingway Avenue. The compactor had been secured with a chain.

Holiday gas station, 8101 Hadley Ave., reported a $37 gas drive-off Oct. 10.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Oct. 11 that sporting equipment ($2,214 total) was stolen from a vehicle in the 6900 block of Meadow Grass Lane.

Police received a report Oct. 11 that a laptop and wireless hotspot device ($1,000) was stolen from one car and two sets of headphones ($50) were stolen from a second vehicle in the 6700 block of Goldenrod Circle.

A Cottage Grove man reported Oct. 11 that a wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the 6800 block of Ideal Avenue. Loss: Approximately $300.

SuperAmerica, 7033 Jorgensen Lane, reported a $27 gas drive-off Oct. 12.

A 17-year-old Cottage Grove girl was cited for shoplifting Oct. 14 at Holiday gas station, 6921 Pine Arbor Drive.

Holiday gas station, 8101 Hadley Ave., reported a $35 gas drive-off Oct. 15.

Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave., reported a possible theft Oct. 15.

Tanya Marie Morrison, 34, of Inver Grove Heights, was arrested on suspicion of gross-misdemeanor shoplifting and no proof of insurance following an Oct. 15 theft report at Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave. She was booked at the Washington County jail for theft of merchandise totaling $501.

A 65-inch flatscreen TV was reported stolen Oct. 16 from Country Inn and Suites, 8150 East Point Douglas Road. No value was listed, and there were no suspects.

A 15-year-old Newport girl was referred to the Youth Service Bureau for theft oct. 16 at Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave. Also that day, an 11-year-old Cottage Grove girl received a similar theft referral.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Oct. 17 that a large plastic jug full of change was stolen from a home in the 8400 block of Jensen Avenue. Loss: $500.

A 17-year-old Cottage Grove girl was referred to the Youth Service Bureau for theft Oct. 18 at Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave.