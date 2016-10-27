Melinda Ann Widman, 34, of Cottage Grove was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving and possession of an open bottle in a vehicle after police were called Sept. 28 to Target, 8655 East Point Douglas Road, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Widman was found in the vehicle with alcohol, according to police, and her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.21 — more than twice the legal limit. She was booked at the Washington County jail.

David John Dalglish, 34, of Cottage Grove was arrested on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 3 at Heron Avenue and East Point Douglas Road. According to police, Dalglish had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.16, twice the legal limit. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

Assault

Nebiyou Moges Woldegebriel, 36, of Cottage Grove was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly placing his hand around his wife’s throat and grabbing her by the shirt Oct. 11 at a home in the 9400 block of Jarrod Avenue, according to police. Woldegebriel was booked at the Washington County jail.

A 13-year-old Cottage Grove girl was referred to the Youth Service Bureau for fifth-degree assault after police say she assaulted an 11-year-old girl in the 8800 block of 92nd Street.

Alcohol

An 18-year-old Cottage Grove woman was cited for underage possession of alcohol Sept. 26 in the 9100 block of Jasmine Avenue.