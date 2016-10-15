Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Burglars hit three Cottage Grove businesses

    By Scott Wente Today at 8:50 a.m.

    Cash was stolen in a string of burglaries that affected three businesses.

    Great Clips, St. Croix Cleaners and Tom Moy Cafe all reported Sept. 21 they had been burglarized. The neighboring businesses are located at 7430 80th St.

    According to the police report, Great Clips reported the theft of cash and equipment totaling $517. Nothing was reported stolen from St. Croix Cleaners. An unspecified amount of cash was stolen from Tom Moy Cafe.

    There were pry marks on the doors of all three businesses. Police had no suspects.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCottage GroveCrimePublic safety
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement