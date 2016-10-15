Burglars hit three Cottage Grove businesses
Cash was stolen in a string of burglaries that affected three businesses.
Great Clips, St. Croix Cleaners and Tom Moy Cafe all reported Sept. 21 they had been burglarized. The neighboring businesses are located at 7430 80th St.
According to the police report, Great Clips reported the theft of cash and equipment totaling $517. Nothing was reported stolen from St. Croix Cleaners. An unspecified amount of cash was stolen from Tom Moy Cafe.
There were pry marks on the doors of all three businesses. Police had no suspects.