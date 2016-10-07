Ryan David Petersen, 37, of Woodbury, was found guilty on all three charges involving the murder of Chase Passauer, 23, of Hastings.

Petersen was found guilty of first degree murder with premeditation, second degree murder with intent and felony possession of a firearm.

On April 7, Petersen shot Passauer eight times at North Star Criminal Defense law firm in St. Paul., above the W.A. Frost restaurant.

The decision was delivered at about 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. Petersen was sentenced to life without parole.

More information will be posted later today.