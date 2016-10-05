Parents shouldn’t delude themselves when it comes to the potential for their children to fall prey to sex traffickers, said the head of the Washington County Attorney Office’s major crimes division.

Prosecutor Imran Ali said there have been cases where an underage girl’s own boyfriend coerces her into sexual slavery — under the noses of her parents.

In such cases, there might be danger signs, he explained during a forum on sex trafficking held Sept. 29 at Cottage Grove City Hall. For example, does their daughter seem unusually quiet or submissive in her boyfriend’s presence? When he comes over for dinner, does he enter the house first, with their daughter lagging two or three steps behind?

It’s no longer straight sex for money, Ali said. Runaway kids might become a sex worker for a trafficker who offers them an alternative to living on the street. A chemically dependent teen who no longer has money to pay her drug dealer might be offered another way to support the habit. A depressed or suicidal teen can come under the thrall of an online predator.

That’s what happened when a 13-year-old Lake Elmo girl became the online sex slave of a man who lived thousands of miles away in Washington state. Ali said that Cheyenne Cody Vedaa Foster told him he targeted the girl because she was suicidal and thus easy to manipulate. He used text messages and video chats to force the girl to masturbate and degrade herself for his gratification.

Ali pursued a rape conviction against Foster, even though he and his victim had never met. Foster was sentenced in June to nearly 30 years in prison.

Ali acknowledged that it wasn’t easy striking a balance between vigilance and being a helicopter parent. He urged parents to talk to their kids about sexual exploitation. Agree to conduct a periodic inspection of their cellphone. Watch for warning signs that your child is being groomed by a predator. Do they turn off the computer when you enter the room? Have they suddenly begun wearing new clothes or receiving gifts or packages from someone you don’t know?

“The point is our youth, our teens, our children, deserve better,” Ali said.