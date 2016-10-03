A St. Paul Park man was sentenced to jail and probation for assaulting a police officer and spitting on a sheriff’s deputy while they attempted to arrest him.

Adam Lee Harper, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and was sentenced Aug. 31 in Washington County District Court.

The court case stems from a Nov. 18, 2015, emergency call made by a woman who said Harper was breaking things in an apartment in the 1100 block of Fifth Street in St. Paul Park. The woman was worried because her children were in there with Harper. Authorities tried to enter the apartment, but Harper put chain locks on the doors.

The woman eventually broke a door and when she and police entered, Harper was holding a child, according to the criminal complaint. The woman pulled the child from Harper, who then confronted officers who had ordered him to show his hands.

As St. Paul Park police officer Mark Erickson tried to handcuff Harper, the suspect spit on Washington County sheriff’s deputy Allen Degel. Harper then pushed and fought with Erickson and Degel, and he threw his body into Erickson. The three of them fell toward an apartment wall; Erickson hit a cable box and TV stand, injuring a finger and elbow, the complaint says.

Harper continued being aggressive as he was escorted out of the apartment, and he spit on Degel a second time. Harper was shot with a stun gun, but he became aggressive again with officers and paramedics. The complaint says Harper beat his head against the cage of a squad car as he was transported to jail.

Harper was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 32 days served. He must complete three years of probation. Prison sentences of 17 months and 15 months for the two convictions were stayed pending completion of probation.