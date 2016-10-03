A 58-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for fourth-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20 near Ninth Avenue and Third Street. The man said he had been drinking at the St. Paul Park Heritage Days festival and was driving home. Police said it was the only alcohol-related arrest during the festival weekend.

Theft

A resident in the 1100 block of Marshall Avenue reported the theft of her son’s hoverboard while he was visiting a friend in the 1600 block of Summit Avenue Sept. 10. Loss: $700.

Drugs

A 19-year-old Cottage Grove woman and a 19-year-old St. Paul Park woman were cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police stopped their vehicle Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Hastings Avenue.

Evading tax

Mychael Anthony Marrone, 26, St. Paul, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to evade the Minnesota vehicle tax after police stopped his vehicle at Summit Avenue and Highway 61 Sept. 8. According to the police report, the tags on his vehicle belonged to another vehicle. His passenger, a 31-year-old St. Paul woman, was cited for marijuana and drug paraphernalia offences. Marrone was transported to Washington County jail. The license plates were taken as evidence and the vehicle towed. The passenger was allowed to leave.

Attempted burglary

A resident in the 300 block of Pullman Avenue reported someone tried to enter her apartment without her consent Sept. 9. There were pry marks on the door frame but nothing was taken.