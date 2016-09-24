Sex trafficking forum planned Sept. 29 in Cottage Grove

Parents and others with questions about the increase in sex trafficking in the Twin Cities are invited to a forum on the issue next week.

Assistant Washington County prosecutor Imran Ali will lead a presentation from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Cottage Grove City Hall’s council chambers. It’s open to the public.

Ali was appointed to lead a major crimes division of the Washington County Attorney’s Office last year. Since then the office has prosecuted trafficking and prostitution cases, including at least one involving a Cottage Grove girl.

The Cottage Grove Public Safety Board is sponsoring the presentation. It’s part of the Public Safety Board’s “Grove 411” series of public meetings on law enforcement and public safety issues.

Gail Griffith, Cottage Grove police community affairs officer, said the presentation will focus on emerging sex trafficking trends in the Twin Cities, indicators for those who are trafficking and laws penalizing the trafficking suspects. Authorities also will discuss services for trafficking victims and recent Washington County cases in which children were exploited through digital or online means.

The material is appropriate for teenagers, and Griffith encouraged parents to bring their teens.