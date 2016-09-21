Police received a report Aug. 22 that pop machines at Grove Ridge Apartments, 8120 East Point Douglas Road, were vandalized. Approximately $110 was stolen from the machines. Damage was estimated at $800.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Aug. 28 that a vehicle was damaged in the 7600 block of Ideal Avenue. The windows were damaged. Estimate: under $500.

A Cottage Grove man reported Aug. 28 that a window was broken on a vehicle in the 7200 block of Jordon Avenue.

Grey Cloud Elementary School, 9525 Indian Blvd., reported Aug. 28 that playground equipment had been damaged.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Aug. 28 that a door was damaged in the 8800 block of Indahl Avenue.

A Cottage Grove man reported Aug. 28 that his truck was damaged by BB’s in the 9000 block of Jergen Avenue. A window was shattered and there were dents and chipped paint. No damage estimate was listed in the police report.

A Cottage Grove man reported Sept. 9 that someone kicked a gate on his fence in the 7500 block of Homestead Avenue, causing $200 damage.

Police received a report Sept. 11 that barricades were damaged at the Hamlet Park skate park, 8883 Hamlet Ave.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Sept. 12 that a window was broken on a vehicle parked in the 8800 block of Hale Ave. Damage: $300.

Austin Joseph Kuechle, 19, of Cottage Grove was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property following an incident Sept. 15 in the 7700 block of Hinton Ave. Police responded to a verbal domestic fight at 9:22 p.m. and Kuechle was uncooperative with officers at the scene, according to the report. He also allegedly broke a vehicle windshield. Kuechle was booked at the Washington County jail.

Underage drinking

Six teens were ticketed after police responded to a report of an underage drinking party about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at a home in the 9400 block of Jasmine Avenue. A 16-year-old Cottage Grove woman was cited for violating the city’s social host ordinance and for minor consumption. The following were issued juvenile citations for minor consumption: Two 16-year-old Woodbury girls, a 17-year-old Newport boy, a 17-year-old Maplewood boy and a 17-year-old Woodbury girl.

Suspicious activity

Police responded to a report of suspicious activity involving a group of juveniles shortly after midnight Aug. 27 in the 7700 block of Hearthside Avenue. A 15-year-old Cottage Grove boy was issued a juvenile citation for obstructing the legal process and a curfew violation. Two other juveniles were given verbal warnings about violating curfew.