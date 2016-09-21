Two men found passed out in a car in Cottage Grove were arrested on drug charges.

Police were called to Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave., at 2:41 p.m. Sept. 14 for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the side of the store and occupied by two males.

Officers found two men passed out inside and a meth pipe visible in plain view, according to the police report.

Andrew William Young, 29, of White Bear Lake, was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Owen Erickson, 29, who has no permanent address, also was arrested for suspected fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. They were booked at the Washington County jail.

Police reported that both men had methamphetamine and meth pipes in their possession, according to the report.