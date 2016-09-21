Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Report: Peterson opts for surgery, may miss rest of season

    Cottage Grove police report: Men passed out, arrested on drug charges

    By Scott Wente Today at 10:36 a.m.

    Two men found passed out in a car in Cottage Grove were arrested on drug charges.

    Police were called to Kohl’s, 7990 Hardwood Ave., at 2:41 p.m. Sept. 14 for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the side of the store and occupied by two males.

    Officers found two men passed out inside and a meth pipe visible in plain view, according to the police report.

    Andrew William Young, 29, of White Bear Lake, was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

    Charles Owen Erickson, 29, who has no permanent address, also was arrested for suspected fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. They were booked at the Washington County jail.

    Police reported that both men had methamphetamine and meth pipes in their possession, according to the report.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCottage GrovePublic safetymethamphetamine
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness