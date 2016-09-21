Cottage Grove police are conducting a routine investigation following the death of a 3-week-old baby last week.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a baby not breathing shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at a home in the 7100 block of Imperial Avenue Circle.

Cottage Grove police Capt. Pete Koerner said the newborn girl and her mother were transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Koerner said there was nothing suspicious about the death, but a police investigation is standard protocol.