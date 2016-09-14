Recent criminal activity reported in Cottage Grove:

Tampering

A Cottage Grove woman called police Aug. 13 to report that wheel lug nuts on her vehicle were loosened twice in the 8500 block of Hinton Avenue.

Drunken driving

Troy Ivan Niesen, 52, of Cottage Grove was arrested Aug. 13 on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop at 80th Street and Hemingway Avenue. Niesen’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.23, or nearly three times the legal limit. Niesen was booked at the Washington County jail.

A 49-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was ticketed for fourth-degree drunken driving following an Aug. 20 traffic stop at 70th Street and Highway 61. The woman had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.09.

Thomas Gerard Groh, 54, of Lakeville was arrested Aug. 21 on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop on Highway 61 north of the Hastings border, according to police. Groh had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.20, according to the report. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

A 24-year-old Eagan woman was cited for fourth-degree drunken driving about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 26. According to police, an officer observed the vehicle driving recklessly in the 6900 block of 80th Street and made a traffic stop. The driver had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit. She also had been involved in a vehicle crash in St. Paul Park, police said.

Chad Robert Evans, 26, of Cottage Grove was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop at West Point Douglas Road and Jamaica Avenue. The vehicle was traveling 10 mph below the posted speed limit and was crossing over lanes, police reported. Evans was booked at the Washington County jail.

A 41-year-old Cottage Grove man was ticketed for fourth-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 2 at Hinton Avenue and 74th Street. His blood-alcohol concentration was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Clarence John Hagel Jr., 51, of Dickinson, N.D., was arrested Sept. 5 on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving; driving while impaired; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety; no insurance; and another alcohol-related driving offense. When Hagel was stopped by police about 6 p.m. at Jamaica Avenue, he drove onto a curb and sidewalk, police said. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

Fire

Cottage Grove firefighters responded at 3 a.m. Aug. 15 to a home in the 8700 block of Imperial Avenue for a report of smoke in the home. A small fire was caused by water dripping on a power strip in the basement, according to the report.

Cottage Grove firefighters responded to a vehicle fire about 1 a.m. Aug. 21 at Jeffery and Janero avenues. The vehicle was engulfed in flames. It was extinguished with no injuries, police said.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on southbound Highway 61 at 1:47 p.m. Aug. 25. There were no injuries.

Burglary

M’s Tailor, 8711 East Point Douglas Road, reported a burglary Aug. 15. There was no sign of forced entry, but a cash drawer containing $100 was stolen. The drawer was valued at $150.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Aug. 16 that a bike and trailer ($900) were stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of Timber Ridge Drive. A police officer found the bike and trailer nearby.

Tom Moy Cafe, 7420 80th St., reported a burglary Aug. 18. A cash register was damaged and $100 in cash was stolen. There was $400 damage to the register. There was no sign of forced entry to the restaurant.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Aug. 26 that someone gained access to a garage in the 8100 block of Granada Avenue. A chainsaw, fishing tackle and other items were stolen. Some of the property was later returned. The incident is under investigation.

Police received a report Aug. 31 that the former Ruby Tuesday building, 7350 Hardwood Ave., had been burglarized.