Sam Jacobson, pictured leading a youth basketball camp in 2009, is charged with felony theft in connection with a home sale. Jacobson is a Park High School graduate who went on to star for the Minnesota Gophers and played in the NBA. (Bulletin file photo)

APPLE VALLEY, Minn.—Former Gophers basketball star and Timberwolves player Sam Jacobson, a Park High School graduate, is facing felony theft charges over the sale of his Apple Valley home five years ago.

Jacobson sold the home at a loss in August 2011 after his lender, JP Morgan Chase, approved the short sale and agreed to forgive his remaining loan amount. But he didn't tell Chase he was selling the home to his girlfriend and he would remain in the home while they fixed it up for resale, according to charges filed in Dakota County District Court.

Jacobson's girlfriend, Traci Quam, sold the house four months later at a profit of $150,000, which she used to put a down payment on a $552,000 home in the Cobblestone Lake development in Apple Valley.

"The day she closed on the Cobblestone Lake home, July 20, 2012, Sam Jacobson proposed to her," an investigator wrote in the criminal complaint.

The two had signed documents stating there was no relationship between buyer and seller, that Jacobson would not remain in the home and he would receive no proceeds from the sale of the home. A Chase representative told an investigator the bank lost nearly $80,000 on the deal and would not have approved it if the relationship between Jacobson and Quam had been disclosed.

Jacobson and Quam, now Traci Jacobson, each face felony charges of theft by false representation and theft by swindle. They are to make first court appearances Oct. 24.

Sam Jacobson, an all-time top scorer for the Gophers who played high school basketball in Cottage Grove, was picked 26th in the first round of the 1998 NBA draft and went on to play several seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He retired from professional basketball in 2007 after playing in Europe and got a degree from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.