Cottage Grove: Skeleton-faced ski mask burglar sentenced

This mask was presented as evidence at the trial of Brian Hickson. (Photo courtesy of Washington County Attorney's Office)

Early one morning last October, guests at a party at a Cottage Grove home got an unexpected visitor.

The kitchen door was kicked open. In burst a man wearing dark clothing and a ski-mask with a skeleton face. A knife was tethered to his waist.

Authorities say the attacker, Brian Hickson of Cottage Grove, had been stalking and threatening his former girlfriend and may have followed her to the Grafton Avenue home. Once inside, he punched the woman’s new boyfriend in the face with brass knuckles. He landed more blows until other guests intervened.

They chased Hickson outside, wrestled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.

On Wednesday, Hickson, 33, was sentenced to 105 months in prison for his conviction of first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced by Washington County District Court Judge Mary Hannon.

In a statement, assistant Washington County attorney Jessica Stott said the nimble response by the guests and police may have saved lives.

“This was a case of a homicide waiting to happen,” said Stott, who prosecuted the case. “The actions of the civilians involved, together with the terrific police work by the Cottage Grove Police Department following up the initial complaint assured a successful prosecution.”

Authorities say Hickson had become increasingly possessive and abusive toward his former girlfriend, with whom he had a 13-year relationship that yielded four children. The night of the attack, police said, he removed the lug nuts from one wheel on her car and covered a motion sensor with a glove.

His actions were the latest in a “an escalating pattern of stalking/threatening behavior,” according to a complaint filed in the case.

During the investigation, Hickson’s former girlfriend showed authorities a photograph he texted her of her home with a gas can sitting on the doorstep. That was followed by several texts that implied he was going to burn the house down.

Two weeks before that Hickson had duct-taped her to a chair and shot her with a paintball gun, she said.

According to a statement of probable cause:

On Oct. 18, about 4:04 a.m., a Cottage Grove Police officer responded to a dispatch call about a disturbance at a home on Grafton Avenue, involving a man with a gun.

When they arrived, police saw people on the front lawn, holding down a man who was later identified as Hickson. Hickson was taken into custody. Nearby was a 4-inch knife in a sheath attached to a broken belt, brass knuckles, a ski mask and lug nuts.

Officers spoke with at least six other individuals who were at the party who were identified.

After Hickson ran from the house, witnesses reported that he said he a knife strapped to his waist and was going to stab them. The man he punched told police he managed to grab the knife from Hickson’s waist and toss it aside. Hickson then began yelling that he had a gun was going to shoot everyone.

The next day, police responded to a call from the woman’s parents, who live across the street and two doors down from where the party took place. The woman’s vehicle was parked in their driveway. Police discovered that lug nuts were missing from one of the wheels on the vehicle. The lug nuts found on and near Hickson appeared to be a match.

Police also found a backpack containing a crescent wrench, brass window punch, and several knife-style weapons. They were also given a glove that had been placed over the home’s motion sensor. It matched a glove that had been found on Hickson’s person.