Meyer Distributing to set up shop in Newport

Scannell Properties started construction on the first building in July, in the area they are naming the Raceway Business Center.

The building will be completed by mid-December, so Meyer Distributing will be free to move in any time after that.

Daniel Madrigal of Scannell said in August that the second, 144,000-square-foot building could still start this fall, but will likely go up next spring.

Meyer Distributing is a Jasper, Ind.-based auto parts distributor.

Representatives from Meyer Distributing did not respond to requests for comment.