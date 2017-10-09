Woodbury Costco to open mid-November

The 165,000 square-foot warehouse will include a gas station, bakery, tire center, pharmacy, liquor store and other amenities.

The opening has also been highly anticipated among Woodbury residents, said Warehouse Manager Don Christensen in a statement last week

“They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market,” he said. “We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”

Costco representatives have long had their eye on a Woodbury location. Last year, city leaders green-lighted the project following a few prior setbacks.

Initially slated to open in 2016, the local watershed district found the warehouse’s original building plan would disrupt nearby wetlands.

The opening will mark the ninth warehouse operating in Minnesota.

The Woodbury location's weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The member-only gas station will open at 6 a.m. and closes an hour after the warehouse.

The store's address is 7070 Tamarack Road.